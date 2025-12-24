SC-backed Aravalli framework ensures protection, not dilution: Centre

The Aravalli Hills, one of the world’s oldest mountain ranges and a critical ecological barrier for north-western India, have come under renewed focus following a recent legal and administrative move that critics say could dilute environmental protections across large parts of the range.

The controversy centres on a revised definition of the Aravalli Hills that introduces a 100-metre height benchmark to identify landforms eligible for protection.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav clarified that the Supreme Court’s order on the Aravalli range recognises and endorses the Government’s sustained efforts to protect it.