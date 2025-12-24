SC-backed Aravalli framework ensures protection, not dilution: Centre

The Aravalli Hills, one of the world’s oldest mountain ranges and a critical ecological barrier for north-western India, have come under renewed focus following a recent legal and administrative move that critics say could dilute environmental protections across large parts of the range.
The controversy centres on a revised definition of the Aravalli Hills that introduces a 100-metre height benchmark to identify landforms eligible for protection.
Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav clarified that the Supreme Court’s order on the Aravalli range recognises and endorses the Government’s sustained efforts to protect it.
Yadav asserted that misinformation is being spread on social media platforms on the Aravali issue and stressed that no new mining leases will be permitted, especially in core, protected and ecologically sensitive areas, including the Delhi-NCR.
He stated that more than 90 per cent of the Aravalli region remains protected, and that mining activities continue to be regulated under environmental laws. The government has also asserted that no new mining permissions would be granted without sustainable management plans in place.
Citing the Supreme Court’s order, Yadav said no new mining leases will be issued until a detailed Management Plan for Sustainable Mining (MPSM) is prepared by the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE)
Stretching from Delhi through Haryana and Rajasthan to Gujarat, the Aravallis act as a natural shield against the expansion of the Thar Desert and help regulate climate and water systems in the region. Over the years, mining and construction activities in parts of the range have repeatedly drawn judicial scrutiny.
The Union government has maintained that the revised definition is meant to bring clarity and uniformity and does not weaken existing safeguards.