SC asks exam body to explain insistence on limited disclosure of answer keys for NEET-PG exams

New Delhi: Observing that it was not satisfied with the policy of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), the Supreme Court on Monday directed it to explain why it insisted on limited disclosure of answer keys for the NEET-PG exams.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe asked the NBEMS to file a written response on how allowing candidates to retain a copy of the question paper could compromise the integrity of the examination.

"The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shall file written submissions explaining why disclosure of questions may compromise the integrity for upholding the exams for postgraduate NEET," the bench said in its order.