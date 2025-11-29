SBI projects India’s GDP to cross 4 trillion dollars by March

“We believe for FY26, the MSME credit growth should come around Rs 6.4 lakh crore as second half is more credit productive for the banking system. Thus the annual growth in FY 26 could be 5.5 times of previous 16 years average figure of Rs 1.17 lakh crore. Going by the resounding growth in MSMEs, the GDP growth seems to be finally entwined for the masses,” the report highlighted.