SBI Clerk Prelims admit card 2026 released; exam on September 26, 27

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the post of Junior Associate (JA) - Clerk. It has activated the SBI Clerk Prelims 2026 admit card download link on the official portal at sbi.bank.in. Candidates can download SBI Clerk Prelims admit card 2026 with valid login credentials such as registration number or roll number and password or date of birth. One must carry a physical copy along with valid photo identity card to the exam centre for verification purpose.

The sources suggest that more than 13 lakh candidates registered for the SBI Clerk recruitment 2026 drive. The SBI Clerk notification was released for a total of 9766 vacancies. The SBI Clerk Preliminary examination will be held on September 26 and 27, 2026. Candidates who qualify in the SBI Clerk Prelims exam will be called for Mains exam.

How to download SBI Clerk Prelims admit card 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of SBI at sbi.bank.in.

Step 2: Go to the careers section on the homepage

Step 3: Find the SBI Clerk Prelims admit card download link

Step 4: Fill in the valid login credentials such as registration number or roll number and password or date of birth

Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 6: The SBI Clerk Prelims admit card 2026 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and keep the hard copy of admit card for future need

Download SBI Clerk Prelims admit card 2026

The SBI Clerk Prelims exam will be held in online mode on September 26 and 27. The online written exam will be conducted in four sessions.