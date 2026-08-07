SBI Clerk Notification 2026 released: 1,538 Junior Associate vacancies announced

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI Clerk Notification 2026 for the recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) under a Special Recruitment Drive for SC/ST/OBC backlog vacancies. The recruitment notification invites applications from eligible Indian citizens for clerical cadre posts across multiple states and Union Territories.

According to the notification, the online application process and fee payment window will remain open from August 7 to August 27, 2026. Candidates can apply online through SBI's official careers portal. A total of 1,538 vacancies have been notified under the recruitment drive.

Applicants are permitted to apply for only one State or Union Territory and must be proficient in the specified local language of the state they choose. Candidates who have studied the local language in Class 10 or 12 will be exempted from the language proficiency test; others will have to qualify the test after clearing the Main examination and before joining the bank.

The Preliminary Examination is tentatively scheduled for September 2026, while the Main Examination is expected to be conducted in October/November 2026.

The notification also states that there is no provision for inter-circle or inter-state transfers for newly recruited Junior Associates, except for intra-state transfers between specified circles in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, subject to the bank's existing guidelines.