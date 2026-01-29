SBI CBO Recruitment 2026: Registration begins for 2050 posts at sbi.co.in

SBI CBO Vacancy 2026: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who are aspiring to register for the CBO post should have completed their graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification. One should note that candidates possessing qualifications related to Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant and Cost Accountant are also eligible. The age limit is 21 to 30 years as on December 31, 2025.

How to register for SBI Circle Based Officers recruitment 2026?

Step 1: Open the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in

Step 2: Go to the Careers section on the homepage

Step 3: Find the SBI CBO recruitment 2026 link and start the registration process

Step 4: Fill in the SBI CBO application form with all details

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Scan and upload all the mandatory documents to register for the SBI CBO post

Step 7: Submit the SBI CBO registration form

Step 8: Download and keep the hard copy of SBI CBO form for reference

SBI CBO selection process

Candidates will be shortlisted for the CBO post based on the online test, screening, interview and local language proficiency test. The online written test will consist of 120 marks for objective tests and 50 marks for descriptive test. Candidates who qualify in the written exam will be called for interview.