SBI CBO Recruitment 2026: Registration begins for 2050 posts at sbi.co.in

New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the much-awaited recruitment notification for the post of Circle Based Officers (CBO). It has released SBI CBO recruitment 2026 notification for a total of 2050 vacancies.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for SBI CBO recruitment 2026 between January 29 and February 18. Aspirants must satisfy all the eligibility conditions to register for the recruitment drive.
SBI CBO recruitment 2026 highlights
SBI CBO Vacancy 2026: Eligibility criteria
Candidates who are aspiring to register for the CBO post should have completed their graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification. One should note that candidates possessing qualifications related to Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant and Cost Accountant are also eligible. The age limit is 21 to 30 years as on December 31, 2025.
How to register for SBI Circle Based Officers recruitment 2026?
Step 1: Open the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in
Step 2: Go to the Careers section on the homepage
Step 3: Find the SBI CBO recruitment 2026 link and start the registration process
Step 4: Fill in the SBI CBO application form with all details
Step 5: Pay the application fee
Step 7: Scan and upload all the mandatory documents to register for the SBI CBO post
Step 7: Submit the SBI CBO registration form
Step 8: Download and keep the hard copy of SBI CBO form for reference
SBI CBO selection process
Candidates will be shortlisted for the CBO post based on the online test, screening, interview and local language proficiency test. The online written test will consist of 120 marks for objective tests and 50 marks for descriptive test. Candidates who qualify in the written exam will be called for interview.