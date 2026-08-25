SBI Apprentice result 2026 declared at sbi.bank.in; download merit list pdf here

The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the exam results for the engagement of Apprentices posts. It has released SBI Apprentice results 2026 on the official portal at sbi.bank.in. Candidates who had appeared for the written examiantion can access the SBI results 2026 for Apprentice Recruitment with their roll number.

The exam authority has also released SBI Apprentice merit list 2026 pdf. The exam was held on July 11, 2026. The SBI Apprentice recruitment 2026 notification was released for a total of 7,150 posts in different states.