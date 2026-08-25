SBI Apprentice result 2026 declared at sbi.bank.in; download merit list pdf here

The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the exam results for the engagement of Apprentices posts. It has released SBI Apprentice results 2026 on the official portal at sbi.bank.in. Candidates who had appeared for the written examiantion can access the SBI results 2026 for Apprentice Recruitment with their roll number.
The exam authority has also released SBI Apprentice merit list 2026 pdf. The exam was held on July 11, 2026. The SBI Apprentice recruitment 2026 notification was released for a total of 7,150 posts in different states.
How to check SBI Apprentice results 2026?
Step 1: Open the official portal of SBI at
Step 2: Go to the careers section on the homepage
Step 3: Find the Engagement of Apprentices under Advt No CRPD/APPR/2026-27/07
Step 4: Clicking on the link will open the SBI Apprentice results 2026 pdf
Step 5: Download SBI Apprentice results 2026 pdf
Step 6: Keep the hard copy of SBI results 2026 for future need
SBI Apprentice results 2026 pdf
The exam authority has announced that the selection of candidates is porovisional. Candidates must qualify the proficiency test in local language and fulfil the eligibility criteria/ conditions.
Candidates who stand out in the exam will get an email regarding the appointment. One should carry all the required documents for verification purpose.