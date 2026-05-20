SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Registration begins for 7150 posts

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the recruitment notification for the post of Apprentice. It started the online application process from the eligible candidates for a total of 7150 apprentice posts across the country through the official website at sbi.bank.in.

The online registration window for SBI Apprentice recruitment 2026 will be available till June 8. Eligible graduates can apply at the bank’s official careers portal. The selection of candidates will be based on the computer-based online exam and local language test. The selected candidates will be on training period for one year.

SBI Apprentice recruitment 2026 highlights