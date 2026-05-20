SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Registration begins for 7150 posts

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the recruitment notification for the post of Apprentice. It started the online application process from the eligible candidates for a total of 7150 apprentice posts across the country through the official website at sbi.bank.in.
The online registration window for SBI Apprentice recruitment 2026 will be available till June 8. Eligible graduates can apply at the bank’s official careers portal. The selection of candidates will be based on the computer-based online exam and local language test. The selected candidates will be on training period for one year.
SBI Apprentice recruitment 2026 highlights
How to apply online for SBI Apprentice recruitment 2026?
Step 1: Open the official portal of SBI at sbi.bank.in.
Step 2: Go to the Careers tab on the homepage
Step 3: Fill in the SBI Apprentice application form with all details including academic and personal
Step 4: Upload all the required documents includign photograph ans signature
Step 5: Pay the application fee
Step 6: Submit the SBI Apprentice application form
Step 7: Download and keep the hard copy of application fee for future need
SBI Apprentice eligibility criteria
Candidates who have passed graduation in any discipline from a recognised university are eligible to apply for SBI Apprentice job. The age limit is 20 to 28 years as on April 1, 2026. However, the age relaxation is applicable for candidates who belong to SC, ST, OBC, PWD categories.