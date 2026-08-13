Savarkar school quiz controversy reaches High Court as suspended teacher challenges state action

Kochi, Aug 13 (IANS): The Kerala High Court on Thursday sought the state government’s response to a plea by a teacher suspended for including V.D. Savarkar’s name as the answer to a question on freedom fighters in a school quiz in Kasaragod, adding a fresh turn to the controversy that has already triggered a political confrontation.
Justice Viju Abraham granted the government pleader time until August 17 to obtain instructions and inform the court about the reasons for suspending Guruprasad Rai K., who supervised the preparation of the controversial quiz.
According to the teacher’s plea, the question paper for the ‘Social Science Club Freedom Quiz 2026’, held on August 6, contained the question: "Which freedom fighter received the maximum punishment from the Britishers?"
The answer was given as Savarkar.
The inclusion of the question and answer triggered a controversy, following which the Deputy Director of Education conducted an inquiry.
Based on the inquiry and its recommendation, the teacher was suspended and disciplinary proceedings initiated.
The petitioner has challenged the suspension, the memo of charges, and the DDE’s communication, contending that the action was taken at the direction of General Education Minister N. Shamsudheen and was contrary to the Rules of Business of the Kerala government.
He has also alleged violation of the Kerala Education Act and sought quashing of the proceedings.
The controversy had erupted after General Education Minister Shamsudheen directed the Director of General Education to conduct an inquiry and take stringent action against those responsible for the disputed question.
The minister had clarified that the quiz was not part of the official activity calendar of either the Social Science Club or the Education Department.
The disputed question appeared in the tie-breaker section of the paper, which was used only in Kumbla and Manjeshwar.
Schools under the Kasaragod education district did not use that section.
The questions were not multiple-choice and required students to write their answers.
The department is also examining whether artificial intelligence was used in preparing the question paper.
A senior official said the quiz had been organised at the school level and not by the Education Department.
The issue has meanwhile acquired a political edge.
The SFI alleged that the question sought to portray Savarkar, a Hindutva ideologue and a figure named as an accused in the Gandhi assassination conspiracy, as a freedom fighter.
The MSF lodged a complaint, while the DYFI organised a march to the District Education Office demanding action.
SFI also targeted the IUML, a ruling UDF constituent, alleging double standards on the Sangh Parivar.
With the High Court now seeking the government’s explanation for the suspension, the focus is set to shift from the disputed quiz question to who prepared it, who approved it and whether the disciplinary action against the teacher was legally sustainable.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.