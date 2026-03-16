Indian Embassy official holds meeting with CBSE school principals in Saudi



The conflict in West Asia has widened with the US, Israel and Iran targeting each other's energy targets, threatening the global supply of oil and gas.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the strategic Strait of Hormuz remains open to global shipping, but warned that vessels from the United States and Israel would not be allowed to pass through the crucial maritime route, reported The Jerusalem Post.



The Jerusalem Post cited an interview done by US news outlet MS NOW with Araghchi, who stated that the waterway -- a vital corridor for global oil shipments -- is not closed to international traffic despite tensions in the region. However, he indicated that Iran considers the passage restricted specifically for ships linked to the United States and Israel.

This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.