SAU suspends hostel staff amid student protests against gang-rape incident

South Asian University (SAU) suspended a hostel employee and stripped a faculty member of the additional responsibility of warden yesterday, Thursday, October 16. This follows four days of intense student protests against the alleged attempt to cover up the gang-rape incident on campus.

The university made the decision based on the discussions of a panel it constituted to investigate the incident. Until the panel submits its report, Anupama Arora, the hostel caretaker, remains suspended.

Rinku Gupta, the university's hostel warden, was relieved of her duties effective immediately. Kajori Bhatnagar, the assistant warden, has taken over as warden, reports the Telegraph.

The actions, however, did not satisfy the students, who continued to protest and boycott classes. They are demanding a prompt inquiry, identification of the perpetrators, and their quick arrest.

The victim from Bihar claims that four people assaulted her on Sunday evening. The students claim that Arora and Gupta attempted to cover up the alleged gang-rape plot.

The staff allegedly blamed the girl and instructed her to take a shower immediately following the incident. The university did not report the incident to the authorities, and an FIR was filed only after the students protested.

Since Monday, students have been protesting at the administrative building. They claim that the university administration did not take the situation seriously.