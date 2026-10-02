New NCERT Class 9 textbook traces National and Supreme Court mottos to Upanishads, Mahabharata

"Since Independence, Indian institutions have continued to draw upon traditional ideas and values of governance and have adapted them to the needs of a modern democracy. For example, the British-era 'Order of the Star of India' used the phrase 'Heaven's Light, Our Guide' as its motto, but after Independence, we have adopted 'Satyamev Jayate' (Truth alone triumphs) from the Mundaka Upanishad as our national motto," the textbook read.