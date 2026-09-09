Satya Niketan PG Collapse: Delhi Police arrest operator as MCD begins demolition of ‘dangerous’ buildings

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS): The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested PG operator Sudhanshu in connection with the building collapse in South Delhi’s Satya Niketan, that claimed seven lives.
The police also took labour contractor Sanoj and Mahesh, son of landlord Hariram Gupta, from the RK Puram Police Station for a medical examination in connection with the case. Further examination is underway, and details will be shared in due course, police sources said.
According to Delhi Police sources, during his police remand, Mahesh told investigators that the building was leased to two business partners, Shubham Tyagi and Sudhanshu, in August 2025. The two subsequently operated the property as a Paying Guest (PG) accommodation under the name ‘Hostel Daze’.
The MCD has also initiated action against the building adjoining the one that collapsed in Satya Niketan on September 6. It was declared 'dangerous' after the hostel building collapsed.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had said on Tuesday that the civic agency would demolish a dilapidated building located next to the site of the ill-fated PG accommodation in Satya Niketan.
Mahesh, who was arrested in connection with the building collapse, is scheduled to be produced before the Patiala House Court on Wednesday following the completion of his police custody. The court had remanded him to two days of police custody on Monday.
Police said that during questioning, Mahesh told investigators that he used to manage the maintenance of the building on behalf of his parents, Urmila, 75, and her retired husband, Hariram, 81.
The couple had leased the building to the operators of ‘Hostel Daze’ in August 2025. Urmila and Hariram were sent to 14 days of judicial custody on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police had arrested labour contractor Sanoj, who was allegedly overseeing repair work in the basement of the ill-fated PG building. Sanoj was apprehended in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, and was being brought to Delhi for further examination, an official said.
During his initial questioning, Sanoj allegedly told investigators that repair work was underway in the basement on the day the building collapsed. Police said waste had been accumulating on the basement floor for the previous eight to 10 days due to the rainy season.
The police further said that repair work was being carried out on the ground floor to facilitate an extension for commercial purposes.
The five-storey building, known as ‘Hostel Daze’, was operating as a boys’ PG, with several students staying there when the structure collapsed at around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Seven people were killed in the incident, police said.
Following the tragedy, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has intensified action against unauthorised construction in the national Capital. On Monday, the civic body demolished seven properties, sealed two structures and issued 26 show-cause notices for unauthorised construction. It also issued four notices for sealing and 12 demolition orders.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.