Satya Niketan disaster: Delhi court remands son of owner to police custody

The collapse has also prompted action by the civic authorities. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to demolish a dilapidated building adjoining the accident site in the interest of public safety. The action came after five civic officials responsible for checking illegal construction in the area, located close to Delhi University’s South Campus in Dhaula Kuan, were suspended. The authorities are also removing the belongings of students from the collapsed building in a systematic manner with the help of Delhi Fire Service personnel.