Satya Kumar advocates wider use of AI in diagnostic services

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has positioned itself as a national leader in AI-driven healthcare, with both state and central officials hailing its pioneering role under the MedTech Challenge.

At the valedictory session of the AI-enabled Health Systems Conference in Mangalagiri, Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav said AI is enabling low-cost, high-quality diagnostic services, reducing the burden of non-communicable diseases, and helping families avoid heavy medical expenses.

He noted that AI-powered diagnostics deliver accurate results quickly, allowing doctors to provide timely treatment.

Andhra Pradesh has targeted reducing the burden of ten major diseases through AI services, contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat, Viksit Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier, at the partners’ conference held at the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, National Health Authority Joint Secretary Kiran Gopal said Andhra Pradesh was the first state in the country to integrate AI innovations into medical services, earning recognition at the national level.

He highlighted AP’s leadership in digitising medical records through ABHA IDs, with over 100 crore accounts opened nationwide and AP ranking at the top.

The Minister presented cash awards and certificates to the best performers: Solicit Technologies (AI diagnostics), Remidio Innovative Solutions (portable point-of-care devices), CareNX Innovations (smart monitoring and wearables), and Rejuvin Medicare India (remote monitoring). Ratan Tata Innovation Hub CEO Dhatrireddy said the hub is building an “army of investors” to support startups and expanding innovations.