Satin Finserv launches climate innovation initiative for students, startups

Students and early-stage startups working on climate and environmental solutions can compete for financial support under ‘Sankalp by Satin Finserv: The Climate Edition’, a national initiative launched by Satin Finserv Limited (SFL).

The programme will focus on areas including clean energy, water and waste management, sustainable agriculture, green mobility, sustainable cities, circular economy and climate technology.

The initiative has two participation categories, student and startup. The Student Track is open to undergraduate and postgraduate students from recognised institutions across India, who can participate individually or in teams of up to four. Participants can submit either an idea or an early-stage prototype.

The student category carries a total prize pool of Rs 10 lakh, with Rs 5 lakh for the winner, Rs 3 lakh for the first runner-up and Rs 2 lakh for the second runner-up.

The Startup Track is open to DPIIT-recognised startups with solutions at the working prototype, minimum viable product (MVP) or early-commercialisation stage. The category has a total prize pool of Rs 22 lakh.

The selection of students will be based on the application and pitch deck, followed by a virtual jury round. Shortlisted participants will pitch their solutions at the grand finale before a panel of industry experts, investors and sustainability professionals.

Interested and eligible candidates must note that the applications are open until October 4, 2026. Participation is free.