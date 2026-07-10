Satheesh Reddy urges young scientists to drive India's technological self-reliance at IISER Tirupati convocation

Tirupati: Calling upon young scientists to pursue research that addresses national priorities and strengthens India's technological capabilities, renowned defence scientist and former DRDO Chairman Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy on Friday said institutions like IISERs will play a crucial role in transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.

Delivering the convocation address on Friday at 7th Annual Convocation of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Tirupati at its Yerpedu campus, Dr. Reddy said India has made remarkable progress over the past two decades, evolving from a technology-importing nation to a technology-exporting one. He urged the graduating students to undertake challenging scientific research, develop indigenous technologies and contribute to solving national and societal problems.

A total of 214 students received degrees during the convocation, including 131 BS-MS Dual Degree students, 12 BS graduates, 10 B.Sc. graduates, 27 Professional Master's graduates, 13 Integrated PhD scholars and 21 PhD graduates.

The ceremony was presided over by Hari S. Bhartia, Chairperson of the Board of Governors, while IISER Tirupati Director Prof. Santanu Bhattacharya presented the annual report highlighting the institute's academic and research achievements.

According to the Director's Report, IISER Tirupati published nearly 260 research papers in reputed international journals during 2025-26, taking its cumulative research output to around 1,500 publications with over 25,000 citations and an h-index of nearly 70. The institute also improved its standing in the Nature Index 2026, climbing to the 20th position nationally from 33rd last year, while retaining its status as the highest-ranked research institution in Andhra Pradesh.

Prof. Bhattacharya also said the institute secured around Rs.41 crore in research and consultancy funding from national agencies during the year and filed 14 new patent applications, reflecting its growing focus on innovation, intellectual property and translational research. Several faculty members received prestigious national and international recognitions during the year, while IISER Tirupati further expanded collaborations with leading institutions across India and abroad.

Outstanding students were honoured during the convocation. Sayed Sahil C received the Institute Gold Medal for the BS-MS Programme in Physics, while Rayis T R and Siddhant Ray were awarded Institute Silver Medals in Biology and Earth and Climate Science, respectively.

Nandana Manoj received the Best Student Campus Activities Award for her contribution to campus life.