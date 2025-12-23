SAT: Gateway to admission in top global universities

The Scholastic Assessment Test is a standardised, computer-based exam designed for high school students applying to undergraduate programmes in the United States, Canada, and other countries. It evaluates reading, writing, and math skills to assess college readiness. The exam is scored out of 1,600 and is administered by the College Board through the Bluebook app.

According to a report in NDTV, The SAT consists of two main sections: Evidence-Based Reading & Writing and Math, each scored out of 800.

The English section comprises 54 questions to be solved in 64 minutes, including multiple-choice questions, vocabulary, punctuation, and sentence completion. The Mathematics section includes 44 questions with 70 minutes allotted, of which 75 per cent are multiple-choice. There is no provision for negative marking.