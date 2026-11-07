SASTRA University sets up Centre of Excellence to train students in technology and Japanese language

SASTRA University has established a Centre of Excellence (CoE) at its Thanjavur campus in collaboration with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to provide students with training in technology, Japanese language and business practices relevant to the international job market.
The initiative follows an agreement between the university and TCS and is intended to provide students with opportunities to develop technical and language skills alongside their regular academic programmes.
The centre will focus on three areas: Japanese language and cultural proficiency, training in emerging technologies, and industry exposure through mentorship and practical projects.
The technology training component will cover programming languages and platforms such as Java, Mainframe, .NET, Cloud, Google Cloud Platform, Python, Playwright and Pega. Students will also receive training in Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI).
The programme will include mentoring sessions with subject experts from TCS, opportunities to work on live projects and interactions with professionals from the company's Japan operations. These activities will provide students with exposure to industry practices and technical requirements associated with the Japanese information technology sector.
The initiative also includes Japanese language instruction and cultural training to familiarise students with communication practices and workplace expectations in Japan. The programme combines technical learning with language and cultural education.
The agreement was exchanged between K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TCS, and Dr S Vaidhyasubramaniam, Vice-Chancellor of SASTRA University.
The Centre of Excellence will serve as a platform for students to receive specialised training in technology and Japanese language, alongside opportunities for industry interaction and project-based learning.
The initiative adds an industry-linked training component to the university's academic activities, with a focus on technical skills, language proficiency and exposure to international work environments.