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SASTRA to launch five new B.Tech minor specialisations, partners with IIT Ropar for online AI programme

University adds AI, sustainability and industry-focused minors, unveils apprenticeship-embedded degrees with leading corporate partners
SASTRA to launch five new B.Tech minor specialisations, partners with IIT Ropar for online AI programme
SASTRA to launch five new B.Tech minor specialisations, partners with IIT Ropar for online AI programme
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Thanjavur: SASTRA will introduce five minor specialisation programmes for B.Tech students from this academic year. This was decided at its academic council meeting held recently.

According to a press release, the new courses would be artificial intelligence, business and industry analysis, sustainability and social engineering, project and supply chain management and economics and law. The AI minor specialisation will be offered in online mode in collaboration with IIT, Ropar.

The council also also approved introduction of apprenticeship embedded degree programmes. The B.Com, BBA, BCA and B.A. (Economics and Public Policy) programmes to be offered with industry partners like Sundaram finance, Shriram Capital, City Union Bank, Sundaram Home, Galaxy Insurance yje release added.

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