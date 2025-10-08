Sardar Patel’s 150th anniversary celebration with nationwide Unity campaign

On Tuesday, October 7, Education Minister Ashish Sood announced that the government will commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with a series of events focused on his vision of unity and nation-building.

The two-month-long “Sardar @150” initiative, launched in response to the central government and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, will promote the message of “Ek Bharat, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Ekjut Bharat, Viksit Bharat”.

The campaign aims to foster national unity, encourage a drug-free lifestyle, and advocate for a clean Yamuna among the youth. “This 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel will rekindle the spirit of unity from Kashmir to Kanyakumari that he once envisioned,” Sood stated.

National Unity Water Pledge

A key component of the campaign involves 150 students from Delhi’s 15 educational districts collecting water from the Yamuna River.

This water will be carried to 25 major rivers across India, including the Jhelum in Jammu and Kashmir and the Musi River in Hyderabad.

In exchange, sacred water from these rivers will be brought back to Delhi and offered at the Sardar Patel statue at Patel Chowk, symbolising the ‘National Unity Water Pledge’. On October 31, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will perform the Jalabhishek (ritual offering) at the statue using the collected water. A documentary film showcasing the campaign will also be screened during the main ceremony.

Ekta Padyatras (Unity Marches)

On October 31, 2025, at 6:00 pm, state-level “Ekta Padyatras” (Unity Marches) will take place across Delhi’s 11 revenue districts, led by the Chief Minister.

Starting at Patel Chowk and concluding at the National War Memorial, these marches will involve approximately 5,000 participants, including students, teachers, youth, and volunteers from the NSS, NCC, and My Bharat.