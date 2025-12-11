Sarbananda Sonowal flags off India's first indigenous hydrogen fuel-cell vessel in Varanasi
Varanasi: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday flagged off India's first indigenous hydrogen fuel-cell vessel in Varanasi, marking a key milestone in the country's push towards clean, and sustainable inland water transport.
At a ceremony held at Namo Ghat, the Ports, Shipping, and Waterways minister inaugurated the vessel's commercial operations.
Sonowal said the hydrogen-powered vessel reflects India's growing technological capabilities and its commitment to sustainable energy. "This is not just technological progress, but a sign that we are advancing confidently towards green energy and indigenous solutions," he said.
The minister said it was a matter of national pride that India has now joined the list of countries such as China, Norway, the Netherlands, and Japan that operate hydrogen-powered vessels.
"This proves that our technical capabilities are ready for the future. This has been made possible due to the Prime Minister's visionary leadership. The speed and approach with which every sector has been advancing has ensured that inland waterways now play an important role in India's development journey," he said in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency.
Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Singh, Minister of State for Ayush, Food Safety and Drug Administration (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Mishra, and Minister of State for Stamp and Court Fees and Registration (Independent Charge) Ravindra Jaiswal were among the public representatives present on the occasion.
Sonowal said the development marks a major step in India's shift towards green energy and indigenously developed clean-technology solutions.
He noted that hydrogen engines are an emerging technology offering clean, sustainable energy with near-zero emissions, though research and testing are still underway before full-scale commercial adoption.
Highlighting the sector's expansion, the minister said the number of national waterways has increased from five to 111 in the past decade. Cargo traffic on inland waterways rose from 80 million tonnes in 2014 to over 145 million tonnes at present, while tourism activities are operational on 13 waterways.
He added that the foundation for this transformation was laid by the Jal Marg Vikas Project, which created a modern navigation corridor from Haldia to Varanasi on National Waterway-1, with multimodal terminals, advanced equipment, and community jetties.
"Projects worth more than Rs 300 crore have already been completed in Uttar Pradesh for waterway development, while schemes worth around Rs 2,200 crore will be launched in the coming years," the minister said.
According to an official statement, the hydrogen vessel initiative is part of the ongoing modernisation of India's inland waterways under the leadership of PM Modi, who has prioritised clean transport, improved connectivity and enhanced public convenience.
In recent years, the Central government and the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) have expanded navigation channels, launched modern terminals, and operationalised new passenger and cargo routes to strengthen water-based communication and reduce logistics costs, it stated.
These efforts align with long-term strategic frameworks, including the Maritime India Vision 2030 (MIV 2030) and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 (MAKV 2047), which outline the roadmap for greener transport, smart infrastructure, and increased use of alternative fuels on inland waterways, it added.