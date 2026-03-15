Sarala's Art Centre paints a leagacy of six decades on canvas

The exhibitory celebration brings together paintings, sculptures, and prints spanning multiple generations of artists connected with the gallery. Some works are archival pieces that have never been exhibited before, while others are newly created for the occasion. “It’s a very mixed show, which is why I call it a garden. Some artists were so enthusiastic they said, ‘We want to be part of the celebration,’” adds Sarala.

This celebration also functions as a kind of living archive as each work represents a moment in time, a memory, and artistic dialogue. Together, they form a collective narrative of friendship, collaboration, and shared history that has shaped the gallery’s evolution.

The choice of Chennai as the centre of this journey is intentional. Sarala credits the city’s cultural richness for influencing the gallery’s ethos. “Chennai is culturally very vivid. The temple festivals, music festivals, so much happening quietly, without ostentation resonates with the gallery and its vision,” she says.The gallery’s long-term sight remains unchanged. “The vision was always to bring art to people. In modern times there is a tendency to stress the value of the useful. We want to stress the value of the beautiful,” she notes.

As the exhibition opened to the public, its early success has already prompted the gallery to plan a second edition. With such events, Sarala’s Art Centre is creating newer exposure to the next generation. Sarala adds, “They (next generation) will bring fresh perspectives and adapt to new forms of artistic practice. They have different outlooks and different ways of doing things,” she says. Till then, “We are here to give true value art to people, grow with the artists, and continue this journey for another 60 years,” concludes Sarala.