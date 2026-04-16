Sapta Shakti Command hosts ‘Redlines Redrawn’ discussion on Operation Sindoor’s strategic lessons

Jaipur, April 16 (IANS): Gyan Shakti Think Tank (GSTT), under the aegis of Sapta Shakti Command, organised an insightful discussion on the book ‘Redlines Redrawn: Operation Sindoor and India’s New Normal’ at Jaipur Military Station on Thursday.
The seminar witnessed participation from a large number of serving and retired defence personnel, academicians, and students from prominent universities and schools in Jaipur, said officials on Thursday.
The distinguished panel featured three of the four authors of the book, Major General (Dr) Bipin Bakshi (Retd), former Ambassador Anil Trigunayat, and Brigadier Akhilesh Bhargava (Retd), who shared their perspectives and insights on the subject.
The speakers provided a detailed account of the 88-hour Operation Sindoor and its implications for India’s evolving strategic doctrines.
They also elaborated on all eight chapters of the book, explaining how India demonstrated its strategic resolve to impose higher costs on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.
The session included an engaging interactive segment, with attendees actively participating in a question-and-answer discussion with the panellists. Since its inaugural seminar in November 2024, the Gyan Shakti Think Tank has held 11 seminars on diverse and contemporary topics, including book discussions such as this one.
The platform aims to foster intellectual engagement on strategic and defence-related issues and serves as a forum for meaningful dialogue between veterans, experts, and young scholars.
In his closing remarks, Lieutenant General P.S. Shekhawat, Chief of Staff, Sapta Shakti Command, complimented the authors for their work and appreciated their comprehensive analysis of Operation Sindoor.
He thanked the speakers for providing valuable insights into the political, military, and diplomatic dimensions that shaped the operation.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.