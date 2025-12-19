Sapaad Forays into India, Strengthening Digital Infrastructure for the Country's Organised F&B Sector

New Delhi: Sapaad, a bootstrapped, Make-in-India cloud-based restaurant technology company with a strong global footprint, today announced its formal entry into the Indian market. With several thousand customers across more than 40 countries, Sapaad brings over a decade of global operating experience to India at a time when the country's food services sector is accelerating its adoption of digital, data-led operating models.

As part of its India strategy, Sapaad focuses on the organised, technology-ready segment of the restaurant market, estimated at 5-6 lakh outlets nationwide. This segment includes organised, multi-outlet and growth-oriented F&B brands such as QSR chains, franchise-led brands, cafes and bakeries, cloud kitchen operators and mid-sized restaurant groups. By concentrating on this defined market, Sapaad expects to build a scalable footprint and aims to serve 8-10% of this segment by 2030, translating into a potential nationwide presence across approximately 50,000 restaurant outlets.

