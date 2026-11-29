New Delhi: German software giant SAP is considering cutting at least 10,000 jobs as it recalibrates its business strategy in response to the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), according to a report.

A report by Financial Times -- citing sources -- said the company is evaluating a reduction of roughly one-tenth of its workforce as part of a broader restructuring effort.

The deliberations are still at an early stage and have not yet been formally presented to employee representatives, it added.