SAP makes Learning Hub free for Indian students in support of Skill India

Software company SAP has announced that students across India will now receive free access to the SAP Learning Hub, student edition.

This move is aligned with the Government of India’s Skill India initiative.

The SAP Learning Hub is a comprehensive online platform that offers self-paced and guided learning on SAP technologies. The platform facilitates learning by combining courses, live systems, and real-world case studies.

For students, this means the chance to gain industry-relevant skills, prepare for globally recognised SAP certifications, and improve employability, ANI reports.

Under the new programme, students will receive 12-month renewable access to the SAP Learning Hub, enabling them to tap into expert-led sessions, community Q&As, and a learning journey designed for diverse roles, including IT and data science, HR, marketing, supply chain, and finance.

Importantly, they also get two free attempts at SAP certification exams, helping them build their credentials.

SAP’s Global Vice President of Solution Enablement, Tine Vandenbreeden, said the initiative reflects the company’s belief that digital skilling is “central to India’s future growth story,” and that democratising access to such content will enable the youth to “spearhead the digital revolution.”

By making SAP certification pathways accessible to students from Tier 1, 2, and 3 cities, the company hopes to bridge financial barriers and support equitable learning. SAP also expects that as more students gain expertise in enterprise technologies, they could drive entrepreneurship, contribute to local digital transformation, or work in multinational conglomerates, thus strengthening India’s innovation ecosystem.

In the long run, SAP expects thousands of students to earn certifications via this initiative, helping create a digitally savvy, future-ready workforce that supports India’s competitiveness in the global digital economy.