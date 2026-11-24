Kochi: The Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit in Kalady on Tuesday moved an appeal in the Kerala High Court against a single judge order setting aside the suspension of 16 students, saying that the decision takes away the institution's statutory power to enforce discipline.
A single judge of the High Court on Monday set aside the suspension of the 16 students, over their alleged assault on Vice-Chancellor Ciza Thomas during an SFI-led protest against the lack of facilities on the campus.
Justice P V Kunhikrishnan also set aside the university's orders related to the appointment of a disciplinary committee to conduct an inquiry, the committee's report and the subsequent review of the university's decision.
Besides these, the court in its November 23 order also directed the university to conduct a separate examination for the students.
It also observed that the university could initiate a fresh inquiry if it wanted to, but the students should not be suspended pending that inquiry.
In its appeal filed through advocate Silpa Sreekumar, the university has contended that the November 23 order "took away the university's statutory power to enforce discipline".
It also contended that the students petition challenging their suspension was not maintainable as an effective remedy was available before the Student Grievance Redressal Committee (SGRC) and the Ombudsperson in accordance with the University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulations, 2023.
The university further contended that suspension pending enquiry was not punishment and that its action was against violence and not dissent.
It has sought setting aside of the November 23 order and dismiss the petitions that were filed by the students.
The 16 students were suspended following an SFI-led protest during a syndicate meeting on August 13 over the alleged lack of adequate facilities on the campus.
They were accused of staging a "mock cremation" of Vice-Chancellor Ciza Thomas, manhandling her and attempting to damage university property.
Following the suspension, some of the students were prevented from appearing for examinations.
Though a single bench of the High Court had initially permitted them to appear for the examinations, the university approached a division bench, which stayed the order.
The students subsequently moved the Supreme Court, which directed the High Court single bench to reconsider their petition.
Meanwhile, students who had been on an indefinite hunger strike on the campus ended their protest following the High Court verdict.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.