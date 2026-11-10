Sanskrit University appointments row: After Kerala govt's audit, Governor's intervention sought

Thiruvananthapuram: The Save University Campaign Committee, led by R.S. Sasikumar, on Tuesday, decided to take the alleged irregularities in 19 faculty appointments at the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, to the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of state universities, seeking urgent action.

The move follows the State Finance Audit Department's findings that the 19 teaching appointments made in 2021 had no government approval.

The audit has also flagged alleged violations of the reservation roster and the unauthorised shifting of sanctioned vacancies between departments.