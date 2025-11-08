Sanskrit heart of Bharat, must reach all: Dattatreya Hosabale

COIMBATORE: Sanskrit is the heart of Bharat and it must be taken to everyone, said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale in Coimbatore on Friday.

Hosabale, who delivered the benedictory address at the inauguration of the All India Convention of Samskrita Bharati at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, said Sanskrit is integrated into all walks of life across the nation and is used for philosophy and worship now. The three-day convention will be held till November 9.

“There are many good things in Sanskrit, and it has the power to transform a person with negative thoughts into someone who contributes positively to society,” Hosabale said.