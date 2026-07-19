Sanjay Singh moves Rule 267 notice on NEET, Wangchuk

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday moved a Suspension of Business notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, the erosion of the integrity of public examinations, police action against peaceful protesters and the deteriorating health of activist Sonam Wangchuk during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, scheduled to be held on Monday (July 20).

In a post on X, Singh said, "My notice under Rule 267 to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. All business of the country's Parliament should be adjourned to hold a discussion on the paper leak and the demands of Sonam Wangchuk."



In his notice to the Rajya Sabha Chairman, Singh said the alleged paper leak and subsequent cancellation of the NEET-UG examination had severely impacted lakhs of students and eroded public confidence in the country's examination system.



Calling the issue a "matter of urgent public importance", Singh said the paper leak had led to the cancellation of the May 3 NEET-UG examination and necessitated a nationwide re-examination.