BHU Hindi Diwas: Sanjay Mishra looks back on school years, acting journey

Varanasi: Actor Sanjay Mishra interacted with students at a Hindi Diwas programme held at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), where he spoke about his connection with Banaras, his acting journey and the importance of staying connected to one’s roots.



The programme was organised by the Hindi Publication Committee at the Mahamana Hall of the university. Students, teachers and literature lovers attended the event.



The occasion also saw the unveiling of the latest edition of the magazine Achintya 6.0, titled Kshitij Ke Pare (Beyond the Horizon). The guests were also honoured during the programme.