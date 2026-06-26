Telangana government names senior IAS officer Sanjay Jaju as Chief Secretary

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 26 (ANI): The Telangana government on Friday appointed senior IAS officer Sanjay Jaju as the new Chief Secretary of the state. Jaju, a 1992-batch officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) from the Telangana cadre, will succeed the incumbent Chief Secretary, K Ramakrishna Rao.

According to the official order issued by the General Administration (Spl-A) Department, Jaju's appointment follows the upcoming retirement of K Ramakrishna Rao, who is scheduled to demit office on June 30, 2026, upon reaching superannuation.

Rao, a 1991-batch IAS officer, assumed charge as the State Chief Secretary in Hyderabad on May 1, 2025. During his decade-long tenure as Finance Secretary, Rao presented 14 State budgets, including two vote-on-account budgets. Along with his new responsibilities as Chief Secretary, he continued to hold full additional charge as Special Chief Secretary, Finance.

"Sri Sanjay Jaju, IAS, is appointed as Chief Secretary to Government of Telangana, vice Sri K. Ramakrishna Rao, IAS, retiring from service on 30.06.2026 AN," the notification stated.

Furthermore, Jaju will also hold the FAC for the posts of Special Chief Secretary to Government for the Industries & Commerce and ITE&C (Information Technology, Electronics & Communications) Departments.

"On assumption of charge by Sri Sanjay Jaju, IAS(1992) as Chief Secretary to Government, the FAC of the posts of Spl. Chief Secretary to Government, Industries & Commerce, ITE&C Departments and Spl. Chief Secretary & CEO, Industry & Investment Cell in CMO and Smart Proactive Efficient and Effective Delivery(SPEED) shall remain with Sri Sanjay Jaju, IAS., Chief Secretary to Government," the notification said.

The order was issued in the name of the Governor of Telangana and signed by M Raghunandan Rao, Principal Secretary to the Government (Poll.).

"Copies of the notification have been forwarded to the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions (DoPT), the Accountant General, and all heads of departments within the state administration to facilitate a smooth transition of the top bureaucratic post," the notification stated.

Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, earlier served as Additional Secretary to the Government of India from 2018 to 2023 and Director, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited from October 2014 to March 2018.

He has also served as Secretary to the Government of Andhra Pradesh (Electronics, IT and Communications Department) from May 2011 to October 2014.