Sanjay Ghodawat International School lift national U-17 cricket title



In a thrilling final, Sanjay Ghodawat International School displayed exceptional composure and tactical acumen to secure the top spot and lift the championship trophy. Hosts Pathways World School, Gurugram, put up an impressive performance to finish as the runners-up, while Genesis Global School, Noida, secured third place to complete the podium.



The tournament also witnessed several outstanding individual performances, with young cricketers being recognised for their contributions throughout the competition. Shlok Nitin of Sanjay Ghodawat International School was adjudged Man of the Match in the final, while his teammate Samarveer received the Best All-Rounder award. Arjun of Genesis Global School, Noida, was named Best Batsman, while Pathways World School's Karanvir Singh and Ahaan Pasricha were recognised as Best Bowler and Best Wicket-Keeper, respectively.



Gaurav Dixit, Director, International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO), said, "At ISSO, we believe that school sports play a vital role in shaping not just athletes, but confident, disciplined and well-rounded individuals. Championships such as the National U-17 Boys Cricket Tournament provide students with meaningful opportunities to experience competitive sport, develop their skills, build resilience and learn the importance of teamwork and sportsmanship. The participation of 96 players across six teams reflects the enthusiasm and growing interest in cricket within the international school community. Our endeavour is to continuously strengthen the sporting ecosystem by creating structured, high-quality competitive platforms that encourage young talent to discover their potential and pursue excellence.”