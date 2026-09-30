Sanjana Sanghi and Prajakta Koli push youth agenda at 81st UN General Assembly session

She also shared her message on youth agency at the UN Peace Circle held at UN Headquarters to mark the International Day of Peace on September 21. Sanghi participated alongside UN Under-Secretary-General Melissa Fleming, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Executive Director Diene Keita, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Goodwill Ambassador Mary Maker, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Goodwill Ambassador Muzoon Almellehan and youth representatives in the UN’s ‘Hear Us. Act Now for a Peaceful World’ campaign. She spoke about the importance of investing in young people, including in education and health, and reiterated that young people should be involved in decisions instead of simply being beneficiaries of them.