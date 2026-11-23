Patna: A global alumni network of Netrahat Awasiya Vidyalaya installed sanitary pad vending machines and incinerators at 12 schools under its Sangini Project in Bihar's Begusarai district to tackle period poverty and ensure that girls' education remains unaffected by menstruation.

Netrahat Old Boys' Association (NOBA), with support from the Press Trust of India, installed the kits at the schools in Bachhwara and Barauni blocks with the aim of transforming Begusarai into a model district for menstrual hygiene management.