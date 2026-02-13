‘Next Set’ to create pathways for women athletes, says Sania Mirza



"The aim is to try to take the "Next Set" to the next level and help young athletes all over the country with different sports, but in general, I felt like we needed some help coming our way in tennis. There are a lot of expectations, a lot of pressure, a lot of financial pressure, and all kinds of things," the 39-year-old said.



Highlighting the disparity in resources between Indian players and their international counterparts, the former Indian tennis player said that many young players struggle to afford essential support systems such as coaches, physiotherapists, and trainers.



"So what happens is they are competing against people who have multiple people travelling with them, along with really good support staff, and we are not able to afford it because there is no solid system helping these tennis players. I know the struggles that I went through, and hence that's the reason I've been thinking about it, and we've got some great people helping us, and we give them support," she said.