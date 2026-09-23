Sangita Srivastava reappointed Allahabad University VC, first to get two terms

New Delhi: In a first in the history of Allahabad University, Sangita Srivastava has been reappointed as its Vice Chancellor for a second term, giving her another five years at the helm of the varsity, according to officials.
In November, 2020, Srivastava became the first woman to be appointed as VC of the university.
"President of India in her capacity as Visitor of University of Allahabad, has approved the appointment of Vice Chancellor Sangita Srivastava for a second term of five years or until she attains the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier," a senior Ministry of Education official said.
Srivastava's first five-year term was scheduled to end on November 29 last year. However, the ministry had extended her tenure till the process of appointing a successor was complete.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.