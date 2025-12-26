Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand sculpture to pay tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Puri: Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Thursday created a sand sculpture to pay tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 101st birth anniversary. President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other senior BJP leaders paid floral tribute to the former PM at the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial in Delhi on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tributes to former PM and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 101st birth anniversary on Thursday, describing him as a statesman whose conduct, dignity and unwavering commitment to national interest set a benchmark for Indian politics.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said Atal Ji's life continues to inspire the nation, noting that leadership is defined not by position but by conduct.

Quoting a Sanskrit subhashita, PM Modi underlined that the actions of great leaders guide society, an aspect he said was reflected throughout Vajpayee's public life.