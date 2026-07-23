Samsung to select 100 teams in India in the next phase of innovation, education challenge

New Delhi: South Korean consumer electronics major Samsung will select 100 teams in India in the next phase of its nationwide innovation and education competition 'Samsung Solve for Tomorrow' initiative, with top four teams slated to receive incubation grants worth Rs 2 crore.
This year, Samsung conducted 184 Design Thinking Workshops, reaching thousands of students across schools, colleges and universities -- from Jammu & Kashmir to Tamil Nadu and Gujarat to Tripura.
Samsung India has taken its design thinking workshops to 135 cities across the country, creating one of India's largest grassroots innovation platforms for young people, the company said in a statement.
With the 'Design Thinking Workshops' now concluded, 'Samsung Solve for Tomorrow' enters its next phase, where top-100 teams will be selected based on the ideas submitted by participants before progressing through mentorship, expert guidance and further evaluation, it added.
Top four teams will receive incubation grants worth Rs 2 crore, mentorship, and prototype development support from FITT-IIT Delhi, the company said.
"Through Samsung Solve for Tomorrow, we are helping young people across India develop that mindset by combining design thinking with technology to solve challenges that matter in their own communities," Samsung Southwest Asia Corporate Vice President, S P Chun, said.
He further said, "As we mark the fifth year of the programme, it is inspiring to see innovative ideas emerge from every corner of the country."
Samsung Solve for Tomorrow is a nationwide innovation and education competition that empowers young people aged 14-22 to identify pressing challenges in their communities and develop technology-based solutions through design thinking, mentorship and incubation, the company added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.