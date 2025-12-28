Samsung rules out India listing, to go big on interest-free EMIS to fuel growth

Even as one of its closest competitors LG Electronics India got listed in October this year, Samsung Electronics has ruled out listing its India business for now, saying it will instead focus on accelerating artificial intelligence adoption across its products and expanding its consumer finance arm to drive sales in one of the most important growth markets.
In an interview to news agency PTI, President and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia JB Park said the South Korean giant is looking to deepen its manufacturing footprint in India and has applied under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for components to manufacture mobile phone displays in India.
Samsung runs its largest smartphone manufacturing facility in the world in Noida, which has evolved into a key export hub in recent years. When asked about any possibility of an IPO, Park said: "No, we do not have any such plans as of now".
While other South Korean peers like Hyundai Motor India and LG Electronics have tapped public markets to raise capital and strengthen their local footprint, Samsung places a preference on internal growth over market-funded expansion. The strategy reflects a dual aim - leveraging AI to differentiate products in a crowded consumer electronics market while using financing solutions to boost sales amid slowing global demand.
Park said Samsung would be adequately funded through its capital requirement for investment in growth opportunities. Besides IPO, there are different means to acquire capital, such as institutional borrowings or through corporate bonds, among others.
"So, there are multiple options that you can get the working capital in place. So, an IPO is not the plan for Samsung," he said. By prioritising operational expansion over a public listing, Samsung is signalling confidence in long-term growth potential in India while maintaining tighter control over its strategic and financial direction.
Park said Samsung is looking to expand its interest-free finance scheme to home appliances. It currently sells smartphones on interest-free monthly EMIs, and the same is now being expanded to televisions and washing machines. "More than 40 per cent of smartphones have been sold on Finance + (Samsung EMI scheme)," he said.
Park said AI will be a cornerstone for future Samsung products. Some of these will be showcased at the CES 2026, the world's largest consumer electronics and IT exhibition, in Las Vegas next month. He said the company's AI appliances are entering a "new turning point", delivering smarter, more personalised experiences that enhance everyday living.
Samsung will also highlight innovations in TV technology at its "The First Look" event on January 4, 2026, in Las Vegas, he added.