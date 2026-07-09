Samsung R&D Institute India-Bangalore's Notebook initiative reaches over 2 lakh students across Karnataka

Samsung R&D Institute India-Bangalore (SRI-B) has reached a significant milestone in its decade-long education initiative, benefiting more than 2 lakh students across Karnataka through the distribution of nearly 15 lakh notebooks since 2015.

The initiative began after SRI-B employees, during visits to government schools in Karnataka, observed that although attendance remained high, many students lacked basic learning materials such as notebooks and stationery. What started as a small employee-led effort has since evolved into one of the institute's longest-running community outreach programmes.

As part of this year's drive, SRI-B distributed 42,819 notebooks to 7,620 students across 195 government schools in Karnataka's Kolar district. More than 100 employees volunteered for the initiative, visiting schools to hand over notebooks and engage with students.

Speaking about the programme, Mohan Rao Goli, Corporate Vice President and Managing Director, Samsung R&D Institute India-Bangalore, said the initiative reflects the institute's belief that education and innovation go hand in hand.

"At SRI-B, innovation and education go hand in hand. As engineers and innovators, we understand the transformative power of learning. A notebook may appear simple, but for a child it represents opportunity, confidence and the freedom to dream. Through this initiative, we hope to empower students with the resources they need to write their own success stories and build a brighter future," he said.

Over the years, SRI-B has expanded its support for government schools beyond notebook distribution. The institute has donated tablets, student desks, flipboards, school kits and RO water filters, while also investing in school infrastructure. Its projects have included rebuilding a government school in Kembodi, repainting school buildings and refurbishing the Government Higher Primary School in Bodenahalli.

According to SRI-B, the notebook initiative reflects its long-term commitment to strengthening education in communities around its Bengaluru campus. Through employee volunteering and continued investment in learning resources and school infrastructure, the institute aims to create better learning environments for students across Karnataka.