Samsung Innovation Campus programme: 30 students from 10 states get Rs 1 lakh each

New Delhi: Thirty top-performing students from 10 states were awarded Rs 1 lakh each by Samsung India under its Samsung Innovation Campus programme, which trained around 20,000 youth in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, coding, and internet of things (IoT).
The awardees, comprising four national toppers, 26 state-level toppers and a social media champion, were felicitated at Samsung India's headquarters in Gurugram, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO J B Park said the rapid adoption of AI and digital technologies had made skills in coding, data and emerging technologies increasingly important for young professionals.
The company said the winners represented a diverse group of students from across the country, underscoring the growing availability of technology talent beyond major metropolitan centres, the statement said.
Among the awardees, Karnataka-based Aishwarya Sanjay developed an AI-powered model aimed at improving farmers' access to markets through community-supported agriculture, while Uttar Pradesh's Shivam Singh worked on IoT, automation and cybersecurity projects that helped him secure an internship with the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
Similarly, Dev Uppal from Delhi and Vanshika Raghav from Haryana credited the programme in helping them apply classroom learning to real-world challenges while strengthening their confidence, analytical thinking and technical capabilities.
Samsung said the Innovation Campus programme is designed to provide industry-relevant training in future technologies and is aligned with the government's Skill India and Digital India initiatives.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.