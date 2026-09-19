Samsung Innovation Campus 2026 launched in Karnataka to train 2,000 youth in AI skills

Bengaluru: Samsung India has announced the launch of an 'innovation campus' in Karnataka to train 2,000 youth in industry-relevant AI skills, the company said on Saturday.
The launch of the flagship global education and skilling programme, held on September 17, was attended by Karnataka Minister for Higher Education Basavaraj Rayareddy and senior academicians from Nrupathunga University, Bengaluru, the company said.
"Launched in partnership with Nrupathunga University, Bengaluru, the programme supports Karnataka's ambition to build an AI-native ecosystem by expanding access to practical AI education and helping develop a future-ready technology workforce," Samsung India said in a statement.
In Karnataka, the programme has trained more than 3,000 people to date, it said.
According to the statement, Samsung Innovation Campus is a global education programme that equips young people with skills for careers in emerging technologies.
Now in its fourth year in India, SIC provides youth aged 18-25 with hands-on AI training, enabling participants to apply their learning to practical challenges while strengthening their career readiness.
The Karnataka launch comes as the state strengthens its focus on AI-led innovation, Samsung India said.
"Through Samsung Innovation Campus, we want to help expand access to emerging technology skills and enable young people to become active contributors to India's innovation economy. As Samsung marks 30 years in India, investing in the potential of young Indians remains an important part of our commitment to the country," said Shubham Mukherjee, Head, Corporate Communications & CSR, Samsung South West Asia.
According to Rayareddy, Samsung Innovation Campus complements the state's efforts to build an AI-native ecosystem by giving youth access to practical, industry-relevant learning.
"Such collaborations between academia and industry can equip our students with the capabilities they need to participate meaningfully in the opportunities being created by emerging technologies," he added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.