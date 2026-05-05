Samsung Biologics workers extend walkout amid standoff over wages and incentives

Seoul: Unionised workers at Samsung Biologics, the biotech arm of Samsung Group, continued their first general strike for a fifth day on Tuesday, demanding higher wages and expanded performance-based compensation.
The walkout began on Friday, with about 2,800 members out of the union's 4,000 members taking part, according to the union.
It marks the first strike since the company's establishment in 2011, reports Yonhap news agency.
After wrapping up the five-day strike, the union plans to shift to a work-to-rule campaign on Wednesday.
The unionised workers are demanding a 14 percent increase in base pay and performance-related pay, a one-time cash incentive of 30 million won (US$20,390) per worker, and bonuses equivalent to 20 percent of annual operating profit.
The company has proposed a combined 6.2 percent increase in base and performance pay.
The two sides resumed talks on Monday but failed to reach an agreement. They plan to hold two more meetings later this week to narrow their differences.
The unionised workers staged a three-day partial strike last month, which the company said caused at least 150 billion won (US$101.5 million) in losses.
"Our decision to respond to the labour ministry's arbitration request during the walkout was part of our sincere efforts to sort the issue out through dialogue," a company source said.
The representative urged the labour union to stop its "irrational" demands and collective action and return to the negotiation table.
During the first arbitration meeting held last week, the labour union reportedly demanded the company change all of its bargaining committee members as a prerequisite for talks.
Around 2,800 of 4,000 unionised members have participated in the collective action, according to the company's labour union.
The company claims the walkout could cause at least 640 billion won worth of damage, which is equivalent to around half of the company's sales for the first quarter.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.