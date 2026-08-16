Samsung aims to train 20,000 youths in AI in India

New Delhi: South Korean consumer electronics major Samsung aims to train 20,000 young people in AI across 10 states in India.
This will be carried out under the 2026 edition of Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC), the flagship CSR programme dedicated to equipping young people with industry-relevant skills in artificial intelligence (AI), Samsung India said in a statement.
The 2026 edition will be implemented in collaboration with the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI) and the Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC), it added.
Through these collaborations, Samsung aims to train 20,000 young people in AI across 10 states, expanding access to industry-relevant AI education and helping strengthen India's future AI talent pipeline, the company said.
"Through SIC, we are investing in the next generation of AI talent, helping young Indians build the knowledge, confidence and practical experience needed to contribute to India's innovation journey," Samsung South West Asia President and CEO, JB Park said.
As the company celebrates 30 years in India, he said,"We remain committed to supporting the country's vision of becoming a global AI leader by nurturing the talent that will shape its future..
Now in its fourth year in India, SIC will provide young people aged 18-25 with hands-on AI training, project-based learning, mentorship, and exposure to real-world applications, preparing them for careers in one of the world's fastest-growing technology domains, the company said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.