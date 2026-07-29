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SAMS Odisha Plus 3 third selection list 2026 OUT; here's how to download

SAMS Odisha has relesed Plus 3 third selection list 2026 today, July 29 at 2 PM and the direct download link is available here
SAMS Odisha Plus 3 third selection list 2026
SAMS Odisha Plus 3 third selection list 2026Official website image of SAMS Odisha Plus 3 third selection list 2026
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SAMS Odisha has released the third selection list for Plus 3 admission 2026. Selected candidates can now start accepting the admission and complete the admission formalities by August 1. The direct link along with the important details regarding the seat acceptance process has been provided here.

Direct link to download Plus 3 third selection list

Details required to download third selection list

  • Barcode Number

  • Registered Mobile Number

  • Captcha Code

Instructions to download Odisha Plus 3 third selection list 2026

  • Click on the direct link provided here

  • Enter the required deatils

  • Click on the 'Submit' button

  • The allotment list will be displayed on the screen

  • You can accept the seat by paying the required fee and download the 'intimation letter'

  • Complete the physical reporting process at the allotted colleges by August 1

Direct link to check third cutoff list

While doing the physical reporting at the alloted college, you need to carry all the required documents such as academic certificates (Class 10, 12 mark sheet/ certificate), TC copy and category certificate (if applicable). Those who fail to complete the reporting process by August 1, the seat gets cancelled. The vacant seats will be allocated to waitlisted cadidates on August 4 followed by Phase 2 admission process by the second week of August.

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