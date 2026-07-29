SAMS Odisha Plus 3 third selection list 2026 OUT; here's how to download

SAMS Odisha has released the third selection list for Plus 3 admission 2026. Selected candidates can now start accepting the admission and complete the admission formalities by August 1. The direct link along with the important details regarding the seat acceptance process has been provided here.
Barcode Number
Registered Mobile Number
Captcha Code
Click on the direct link provided here
Enter the required deatils
Click on the 'Submit' button
The allotment list will be displayed on the screen
You can accept the seat by paying the required fee and download the 'intimation letter'
Complete the physical reporting process at the allotted colleges by August 1
While doing the physical reporting at the alloted college, you need to carry all the required documents such as academic certificates (Class 10, 12 mark sheet/ certificate), TC copy and category certificate (if applicable). Those who fail to complete the reporting process by August 1, the seat gets cancelled. The vacant seats will be allocated to waitlisted cadidates on August 4 followed by Phase 2 admission process by the second week of August.