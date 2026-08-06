SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Spot Selection Merit List 2026 TODAY: Report by August 12

SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Spot Selection List 2026: Key details

Here are the important details with respect to the Plus 2 spot selection list -

Release time : 2:00 PM

Official website : hss.samsodisha.gov.in

Details required to download : Mobile number and password

Total No. of seats vacant in Arts stream : 79,735

Total No. of seats vacant in Science stream : 84,911

Total No. of seats vacant in Commerce stream: 25,218

Including Sanskrit and Vocational streams, almost 2,04,608 seats are vacant in the Plus 2 colleges. There is a chance of conducting the Phase 2 admission process as the seats will remain vacant after the spot round. The commerce stream has become the most sought-after option among Plus 2 aspirants this year.