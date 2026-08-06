SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Spot Selection Merit List 2026 TODAY: Report by August 12

SAMS Odisha Plus 2 spot selection merit list 2026 will be released today, August 6, at 2 PM. This will be the final round of seat allotment for Plus 2 admission in Odisha. The selected candidates will have to download the 'intimation letter' from the student login. A mobile number and password are mandatory to log in to the student portal. The admission authority might conduct the Phase 2 admission process depending on the number of vacant seats.
Here are the important details with respect to the Plus 2 spot selection list -
Release time: 2:00 PM
Official website: hss.samsodisha.gov.in
Details required to download: Mobile number and password
Total No. of seats vacant in Arts stream: 79,735
Total No. of seats vacant in Science stream: 84,911
Total No. of seats vacant in Commerce stream: 25,218
Including Sanskrit and Vocational streams, almost 2,04,608 seats are vacant in the Plus 2 colleges. There is a chance of conducting the Phase 2 admission process as the seats will remain vacant after the spot round. The commerce stream has become the most sought-after option among Plus 2 aspirants this year.
Along with the spot selection list, SAMS will release the cutoff marks as well. After August 12, the details regarding the total number of seats vacant shall be published followed by the release of schedule for Phase 2 admission process. However, it is completely the discreation of admission authority whether to conduct Phase 2 admission process.