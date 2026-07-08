SAMS Odisha 1st Selection Merit List 2026 Link: Know how to check at samsodisha.gov.in

The Department of School and Mass Education, Odisha, will be releasing the SAMS Odisha 1st selection merit list 2026 for higher education today, July 8. It will be activing the SAMS Odisha +2 first merit list 2026 link at 11:45 am on the official portal at samsodisha.gov.in. Candidates who had registered for the exam can access the SAMS Odisha merit list marks with valid login credentials. One must use their barcode number, registered mobile number and captcha to check the SAMS Odisha merit list 2026.

The SAMS Odisha first merit list 2026 is the beggining og the state's centralised Higher Secondary admission process for the 2026-27 academic session. Candidates who got selected can complete admission formalities within the prescribed schedule to secure their allotted seats.

How to check SAMS Odisha 1st selection merit list 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of SAMS at samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: Find the SAMS Odisha +2 1st merit list 2026 link on homepage

Step 3: Follow the link to land on the merit list page

Step 4: Fill in the login credentials such as barcode number, registered mobile number and captcha

Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 6: The SAMS Odisha +2 1st selection list 2026 will be available on the screen

Step 7: Download and keep the hard copy of merit list for furure need

What after Odisha SAMS +2 1st merit list 2026 seat allotment?

All the shortlisted students must report accordingly from July 9 to 15 at resepetive colleges. Candidates must carry the required documents during reporting. One should also pay prescribed admission fees to confirm the seat.