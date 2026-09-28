Samrat takes up Bihar students' safety with LPU founder amid campus unrest

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday held talks with Lovely Professional University (LPU) founder Ashok Mittal to ensure the safety of students from the eastern state amid violence and protests on the campus in Punjab's Phagwara.
Students of the private university allegedly went on a rampage on the campus on Sunday, vandalising property and blocking a stretch of the New Delhi-Amritsar highway outside their campus over claims that an outsider had raped a female student on the university premises.
"I spoke to Lovely Professional University founder and Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal. He assured me of cooperation and necessary steps to ensure safety and uphold the interests of Bihar students there," Choudhary wrote in a social media post.
Several students were seen leaving the campus for their homes after LPU authorities suspended classes for 10 days starting Monday.
Midterm examinations have also been postponed until further notice.
LPU also allowed students to go home during this period if they wish to do so and after consulting their parents or guardians.
Students who stay back are advised to stay inside their hostels or places of residence and avoid unnecessary movement or involvement in any "unrest activities" in the interest of their own safety, the university said.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.